OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Home
Notes
Archive
About

January 2025

December 2024

November 2024

All the President’s Menaces
Building on the rejection of Gaetz with some tough confirmation questions for other nominees
  
Jonathan Alter
17
Let the Autopsy Continue
Ten Reasons Trump Won — and Why We Must Soldier On
  
Jonathan Alter
31
No Furor Over the Fuhrer
Trump has this weird thing for Hitler. It is not exaggerated. Will we take note before it's too late?
  
Jonathan Alter
33
Take a Sick Day on Tuesday
This is not a drill. With democracy on the line, stop wringing hands and start ringing phones and doorbells.
  
Jonathan Alter
11

October 2024

© 2025 Jonathan Alter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture