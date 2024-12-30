OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter
Confronting Chaos, Corruption, Cruelty and Cowardice
Four ways to hold the line on Trump and the Muskrats
Feb 13
•
Jonathan Alter
194
January 2025
Why RFK Jr. Might Bite the Dust
Bill Cassidy, Caroline Kennedy and how his lies could catch up with him
Jan 31
•
Jonathan Alter
790
Springtime for Broligarchs
Divine rights, impunity, imperialism and other lowlights of Trump’s execrable inaugural
Jan 23
•
Jonathan Alter
193
A Life Sentence of Disgrace
The unCarter, the unTrump and the Creation of a Usable Past
Jan 13
•
Jonathan Alter
929
December 2024
Jimmy Carter, Visionary
As president, he peered over the horizon, especially on energy
Dec 30, 2024
•
Jonathan Alter
112
His Very Best (1924-2024)
A little of my experience as Carter's biographer
Dec 29, 2024
•
Jonathan Alter
228
Four Ways to Unbend the Media’s Knee
Disney/ABC News' cave to Trump shows the dangers of ‘anticipatory obedience.’
Dec 17, 2024
•
Jonathan Alter
97
November 2024
All the President’s Menaces
Building on the rejection of Gaetz with some tough confirmation questions for other nominees
Nov 25, 2024
•
Jonathan Alter
92
Let the Autopsy Continue
Ten Reasons Trump Won — and Why We Must Soldier On
Nov 13, 2024
•
Jonathan Alter
82
No Furor Over the Fuhrer
Trump has this weird thing for Hitler. It is not exaggerated. Will we take note before it's too late?
Nov 4, 2024
•
Jonathan Alter
103
Take a Sick Day on Tuesday
This is not a drill. With democracy on the line, stop wringing hands and start ringing phones and doorbells.
Nov 1, 2024
•
Jonathan Alter
54
October 2024
My New Book—Out Today!
"American Reckoning: Inside Trump’s Trial — and My Own" is more than my trial diary. It’s a hopeful cry from the heart at this national moment of truth.
Oct 22, 2024
•
Jonathan Alter
54
