When I first saw the clip of Elon Musk’s fascist salute, I felt inclined to offer him “a bit of grace,” as Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League put it. The awkward billionaire — like many of his fellow broligarchs — is clearly on the spectrum. But given Musk’s recent footsie with far-right politicians in Germany and the UK, his refusal to denounce fascism after the Sieg Heil brouhaha, and the strongman vibe of Donald Trump’s Inauguration, the salute proved oddly representative of this sorry pass in the history of our deluded country.

However subdued his autopilot tone, Trump’s Inaugural rally rant (hardly an “address”) was another “weird shit” moment, as George W. Bush called his 2017 speech. By Monday night, he had threatened war with Panama, pardoned even violent J6 insurrectionists, and begun the most brutal crackdown on immigration since the 1920s. No worries. We have fewer than 1,460 days to go.

As the week wore on, the challenges to democracy became clearer. Let’s prioritize our worries:

Divine Right

In the first century BCE, Rome abandoned its 500-year-old republic and for the better part of the next 2000 years people everywhere lived under the divine right of kings. The American, French, Russian, Chinese and Iranian revolutions, among others, were grounded in opposition to this idea. Powerful kingdoms are now passe, but aspiring strongmen have consistently cloaked their sinister ambitions in claims they were chosen by God.

So the scariest line in Trump’s alarming speech was:

"Just a few months ago, in that beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

We’ve been near here before. In 1933, President-elect Franklin Delano Roosevelt was nearly killed by an assassin in Miami three weeks before his inauguration, an overlooked event I emphasized in The Defining Moment. This close call helped power FDR’s historic debut in the presidency. I remember reading hundreds of letters in the Roosevelt Library at Hyde Park that all said essentially the same thing: God has spared you for a purpose. “I feel sure that He has destined You to be the Savior of Our Country,” wrote one man. TIME called him “a martyr president at the start of his term.”

But Roosevelt himself, while far more devout than Trump (which isn’t saying much), never dared to claim divine authority. Nor did Ronald Reagan, when he was nearly assassinated two months after assuming office in 1981.

Trump, by contrast, felt no compunction about invoking divine intervention to bolster his power. Of course, the God stuff has its limits. Trump didn’t bother to place his left hand on the two bibles Melania was holding. His mind must have been elsewhere, perhaps on his preposterous new riches, thanks to a crypto meme, or how mad he is at Joe Biden. (It would be nice to know what they chatted about in the limo). With Biden’s pardons of his family, General Mark Milley (once slated for “execution” by the MAGA mob) and the J6 Committee and staff, who will be Trump’s whipping boys? Some new target must be already setting off the synapses of his diseased mind.

Immunity and Impunity

The scariest thing about the next four years is that Trump and his acolytes have been given permission to break the law. This is not just a get-out-of-jail-free card but a hall pass from the Dear Leader, a way to do whatever the hell they want in government or in the streets without worrying about the consequences, as long as they bend the knee to Trump. The Supreme Court first incentivized lawlessness last summer when it offered a sitting president immunity from prosecution, even if—no exaggeration—he sicced Seal Team Six on his political rivals. (Notably, this immunity does not apply to civil suits for non-official acts, which were ruled constitutional in 1997 in Clinton v. Jones).

Then, in early January, four conservative justices actually argued that when Trump was still president-elect he had the right to avoid sentencing. We’re talking protection of a private citizen against a jury verdict — if he happens to be named Trump. Fortunately, John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett didn't buy that absurd argument, but the margin gives us some sense of how much water the high court will carry for this president.

This week, the impunity that Trump brings to the White House was extended to hundreds, if not thousands, of sycophants across America. Trump’s pardons of violent J6 insurrectionists are both despicable and dangerous. Why won’t Stewart Rhodes of Oath Keepers and Enrique Tarrio of the Proud Boys go right back out on the street to crack a few heads of anti-Trump protesters, just as Black Shirts did in Italy and Brown Shirts in Germany? After his release, Tarrio told Alex Jones that there was “going to be retribution.” Watch for it, this time with guns.

Meanwhile, inside the government, if agency officials or White House aides are told by lawyers that a specific action is illegal, they will shrug and smirk and know that the worst that can happen is they receive a preemptive pardon from the president.

Trump didn’t need Joe Biden’s pardons of half of his family to do this; he would have pardoned whomever he wanted, anyway, under a clause in the Constitution in serious need of amendment. But Biden’s bad decision gave him political cover to sanction lawlessness among his subordinates — and the assorted oligarchs and grifting ring-kissers already delivering a fresh plague on the land.

Territorial Expansion

Trump made reference in his Inaugural Address to “manifest destiny,” a concept from the 1840s — criticized by a young congressman named Abraham Lincoln — that says expansion is the purpose and birthright of Americans.

This imperial impulse is part of the strongman’s playbook, which calls for expansionist goals to stoke nationalism and find scapegoats. Mussolini went for Ethiopia, Japanese militarists for Manchuria, Hitler for Czechoslovakia and Poland, Putin for Ukraine — the list goes on. In a surprise move after the election, Trump started threatening Canada, Denmark (which owns Greenland), and Panama. His effort to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America was met with snickers throughout Latin America because “golfo” has a double meaning in Spanish. “Golfo de America” also means “Scoundrel of America.”

Panama Canal in the area of Pedro Miguel Locks, in Panama City.

Of the three targets, Panama is the most serious. In 1978, Jimmy Carter was told it was too hard to complete and ratify the Panama Canal treaties. Ronald Reagan had come to prominence by attacking the handover. (“We bought it. We paid for it. It’s ours.”). As I learned while researching my book, two-thirds of the country opposed the treaties, and it required two-thirds of the Senate to ratify them — the heaviest of heavy lifts. But the Joint Chiefs reported that if the canal remained in the hands of the U. S., it would take 100,000 troops permanently stationed in Panama to prevent sabotage and keep global commerce flowing. So the treaties squeaked through — thanks to Carter’s impressive leadership. Seven U.S. senators lost their seats, at least in part because of that vote. Later, I asked a senior Reagan official why Reagan didn’t just abrogate the deal when he became president. “Because Jimmy Carter was right,” he said. “And the Panamanians are doing a great job running it.”

If Trump fulfills his promise on Monday to “take back” the canal, Panama will fight and a lot of young Americans will die for his arrogance and stupidity.

Before you get too depressed, here is some hopeful news:

Executive orders can be alarming but many are just gussied-up press releases. As Michael Waldman of the Brennan Center for Justice reminded me, on his first day in office, Barack Obama signed an EO closing the prison at Guantanamo. Sixteen years later, it’s still open. Trump’s EOs vary in seriousness, but one of the worst, which defies the Constitution by trying to end birthright citizenship, has already been stomped in court. Other legal setbacks will follow.

In 1798, amid debate over the Alien and Sedition Acts endorsed by Trump this week, Thomas Jefferson wrote John Taylor:

A little patience, and we shall see the reign of witches pass over, their spells dissolve, and the people, recovering their true sight, restore their government to its true principles.

Thanks, T.J. We needed that.