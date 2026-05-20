OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Robert Litan's avatar
Robert Litan
1d

Wow, learn something new every day! Thanks for sharing, and yes your wife is remarkable, as is of course, Colbert himself. One of the greatest talents ever on TV, and he's not done

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rvandine856's avatar
rvandine856
1d

I can’t want to see what he does next!!! He’s not going away :)

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