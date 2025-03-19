Raise your hand if — like Donald Trump — you believe a long recession may be necessary to achieve your larger aims. I have to admit: Mine’s up. I’m cool with the bad times rolling for 19 months, right to the 2026 midterms. Or even for three and a half years, so that Trump becomes Herbert Hoover and we can elect a Democratic president to repair at least some of the damage.

Of course, it’s easy for me and other comfortable Democrats to be cavalier about this. If the value of our portfolios plummet, we’ll survive. But how about the millions of Americans who don’t have “portfolios?” They’re living close to the edge and would be hurt badly in a recession. Think back to 2009-2012. Hard times harmed families and shattered dreams, the shards piecing lives in ways we will never know. And then there are the downstream economic consequences. A recession would blow an even bigger hole in the budget and saddle our children and grandchildren with even higher loads of debt.

So, there are thorny ethical questions here for liberals who are trying not to be callous. How do we balance saving the republic with compassion for those with fewer resources to fall back on? The easy answer is to hope for a Goldilocks recession — not too mild, not too harsh, just right for the purposes of crippling Trump’s presidency. Unfortunately, we have no power to calibrate this. We’re facing a Hobson’s Choice — you’re either willing to suffer a recession to defang Trump, or you’re not.

Even if they despise Trump, most people — maybe even most of you — believe they can’t afford to put the struggle to save democracy ahead of their everyday well-being. The voters felt that way in the 2024 election, and they feel so now. Trump’s problem is that they won’t feel any sympathy for an unnecessary recession, which is what the next one will be.

The old “no-pain-no-gain” line might be fine for a Tommy Tuberville halftime pep talk, but it doesn’t usually work in politics, as Jimmy Carter learned when he preached sacrifice. That hasn’t stopped Team Trump from trying. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a recession would be “worth it,” Elon Musk predicted “temporary hardship,” and Trump himself responded to a question about a downturn by saying “there’s a period of transition, it takes a little time.”

These lines gladdened my heart, and not just because they make it harder for Republicans to bash Democrats who also think a recession may be “worth it,” if for different reasons. I’m glad that Trump is now apparently willing to punish his own voters to achieve his larger aims.

It turns out that the Orange Menace — a famously short-term thinker who hasn’t planned beyond the next news cycle since he was a 25-year-old publicity hound in New York — is betting his presidency on public patience and delayed gratification. As a kid (and maybe now), he would have likely failed the famous marshmallow test, where psychologists studied how long kids could resist eating marshmallows set before them. But he’s betting the American people will pass it. Worse for him, there may be no gratification at all. It’s hard to find an economist who believes launching a destructive trade war and betraying our allies will return manufacturing to the American heartland.

So it’s fine — even patriotic — to hope his daffy economic policies fail while remaining conscious of the human consequences. And fail, they will. Trump’s trade war and crony capitalism will likely bring stagflation, a gnarly combo of slow growth, unemployment and higher prices not experienced since the 1970s.

At the same time, he’s likely to sell tariff exemptions to industries and businesses willing to pony up millions for the GOP and for his family — turbo-charging bribery in what is already shaping up as the most corrupt presidency in American history (see the Trump meme coin). This Tariff Protection Racket may de-escalates the trade war, but it might be too late to forestall a recession. Trump’s erratic policymaking has already spooked Wall Street.

Meanwhile, some Democrats are bringing back their old circular firing squad, this time with Chuck Schumer in the middle. It would have helped if he and Hakeem Jeffries had some Plan Bs in reserve, but he doesn’t deserve to be a punching bag for making a different Hobson’s Choice than many of his colleagues.

I started last week strongly opposed to the Republican stop-gap budget bill and ended up supporting Schumer’s decision to reluctantly endorse it to avert a government shutdown. It was an excruciatingly close call, but the need to stand strong against Trump cannot supersede a rational assessment of the human toll of closing the government in this climate, where civil servants were about to be kicked when they were already down.

Schumer was right that a shutdown would have handed Musk a much bigger chainsaw. Trump and Musk (who was spoiling for a shutdown) would have happily kept the government closed for many weeks or even months at a cost to real people much higher than the $13 billion in cuts (basically the status quo with a few relatively minor shots at Democratic priorities) that the Republicans jammed through Congress. Does anyone really believe that all of the non-essential workers laid off in a shutdown would get their jobs back? If you’re “nonessential,” Musk would have likely said in his memo, it means that the government doesn’t need you. Barbarians don’t usually stop at the gates.

Democrats are in a ditch, but reality may rescue them. The public doesn’t care about continuing resolutions or scuffling in the Capitol; by next week or month, we’ll all be on to something else that exposes Trump to blame — a huge new measles epidemic that (surprise, surprise) cannot be treated with cod liver oil; or major crop damage thanks to the evisceration of the National Weather Service; or a big rail or plane crash connected to layoffs; or a terrorist incident that FBI whistleblowers say could have been prevented if all the terrorism experts hadn’t been transferred to prosecuting sanctuary cities; or something no one predicted.

Mad King Donald, already down in the polls, will eventually reap what he sows — the whirlwind.