OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Nicola
Column was coming together nicely until you decided to defend genocide.

It's one (reasonable) thing to point out that words like genocide lose elections, another to pretend it's not happening because although schools, hospitals, churches, mosques and other areas of civilian shelter were/are repeatedly bombed - Israel didn't mean to kill anyone but Hamas.

1500 dead Israelis at the hands of Hamas = genocide.

BUT

70,000 and counting dead Palestinians - just a whoopsie by the ME's most powerful military and y'know, Hamas, human shields, etc.

The burning of families alive in refugee tents continue

But don't SAY that because, Israel doesn't MEAN to wipe out the population.

How about ethnic cleansing as a term?

It is clearly underway in the occupied territories and has been ongoing for decades.

Is that wording ok?

And ultimately - if this is the morality of Democrats - God help the Palestinian and e next round of people who reside on lands coveted by powerful elites.

Your pettifogging about what technically is “genocide” is beside the point and won’t cut it. The only difference is that Israel won’t admit what they’re doing.

Likewise “abolish ICE” is now an utterly mainstream position, easily qualified by calls for fair immigration enforcement.

