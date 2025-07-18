Why Colbert Got Cancelled

Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterWhy Colbert Got CancelledCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3,575Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterWhy Colbert Got CancelledCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore303666Why Colbert Got CancelledIf you think "The Late Show" got torched just for "financial reasons," I've got swampland to sell you. Jonathan AlterJul 18, 20253,575Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterWhy Colbert Got CancelledCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore303666ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterWhy Colbert Got CancelledCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterSubscribeAuthorsJonathan AlterRecent PostsThen and Now: Right-Wing Conspiracy PoliticsJul 17 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerThen and Now: Internment CampsJul 12 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerTrump’s Bay of Pigs—Only WorseJun 25 • Jonathan AlterWas Fordo Destroyed?Jun 22 • Jonathan AlterPast and Presidency: The Lasting Importance of the "No Kings" Protests Jun 19 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerPast and Presidency with Jon AlterJun 13 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerThe Police State is the PointJun 9 • Jonathan Alter
Share this post