OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Lucian K. Truscott IV's avatar
Lucian K. Truscott IV
4d

F-ing excellent. Don't you wish more of these "political" people who are also writers would take an occasional look at the First Amendment?

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Bob Drogin's avatar
Bob Drogin
4d

You nailed it Jon. Good riddance to this putz.

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