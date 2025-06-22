Was Fordo Destroyed?

Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterWas Fordo Destroyed?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript121Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterWas Fordo Destroyed?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2522Was Fordo Destroyed?The road from here depends on the answer to that question Jonathan AlterJun 22, 2025121Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterWas Fordo Destroyed?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2522ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterWas Fordo Destroyed?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterSubscribeAuthorsJonathan AlterRecent PostsPast and Presidency: The Lasting Importance of the "No Kings" Protests Jun 19 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerPast and Presidency with Jon AlterJun 13 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerThe Police State is the PointJun 9 • Jonathan AlterPast and Presidency: The Big Ugly Bill May 22 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerPast and PresidencyMay 16 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerPast and PresidencyMay 8 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerPast and Presidency with Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerMay 2 • Jonathan Alter and Julian Zelizer
Share this post