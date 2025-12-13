OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucian K. Truscott IV's avatar
Lucian K. Truscott IV
21h

Straight payoffs is what I suspect. He ran for president to get back at his "enemies" and to get rich, in what order, I don't know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jonathan Alter
Donna's avatar
Donna
21h

The more I read, the angrier I get!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Alter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture