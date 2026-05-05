OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Annie Weeks's avatar
Annie Weeks
3h

Man oh man. This is truly unbelievable. Deeper and deeper into the mire. Thank you for your reporting.

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Jeff Mullett's avatar
Jeff Mullett
2h

There is no possible way that ANY of these Jagoffs should be confirmed. NOT A SINGLE ONE.

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