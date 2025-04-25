OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leigh Silverton's avatar
Leigh Silverton
2h

thanks for this interesting and relevant article. A judge was arrested for trying to help an immigrant? The statue of liberty would weep. These El Salvadoran prisons aren't prisons. They are concentration camps where one has no rights. Just what Hannah Arendt spoke of in the Banality of Evil and her books on Totalitarianism. This administration is frightening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Abigail Norling's avatar
Abigail Norling
2h

Exactly!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Alter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture