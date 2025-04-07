This Week in Trump

As many of you know,, the distinguished Princeton historian, is an acute observer and skilled communicator. He interviews me here as part of his launch this week of his new Substack newsletter, The Long View. We recorded it before the inspiring Saturday “Hands-Off” protests in more than 1,400 locations. I was in California visiting family and covered one in Los Angeles.
My favorite hand-made posters:
HANDS OFF MY COUNTRY
COMMUNITY IS RESISTANCE
STOP BREAKING SHIT
STOP THE FUCKERY
NO KINGS SINCE 1776
HEY, EINSTEINS, SCIENCE IS REAL
OLIGARGLE MY BALLS
DICK TATER
IF YOU’RE GOING TO FUCK US, AT LEAST GIVE US CHILD SUPPORT
I’VE SEEN BETTER CABINETS AT IKEA
ORANGE LIES MATTER
SO MUCH WRONG, SO LITTLE CARD-BOARD
