This Week in Trump

As part of Julian Zelizer's first week on Substack, we try to explain where we are now.
Jonathan Alter
and
Julian Zelizer
Apr 07, 2025
Transcript

As many of you know,

Julian Zelizer
, the distinguished Princeton historian, is an acute observer and skilled communicator. He interviews me here as part of his launch this week of his new Substack newsletter, The Long View. We recorded it before the inspiring Saturday “Hands-Off” protests in more than 1,400 locations. I was in California visiting family and covered one in Los Angeles.

My favorite hand-made posters:

HANDS OFF MY COUNTRY

COMMUNITY IS RESISTANCE

STOP BREAKING SHIT

STOP THE FUCKERY

NO KINGS SINCE 1776

HEY, EINSTEINS, SCIENCE IS REAL

OLIGARGLE MY BALLS

DICK TATER

IF YOU’RE GOING TO FUCK US, AT LEAST GIVE US CHILD SUPPORT

I’VE SEEN BETTER CABINETS AT IKEA

ORANGE LIES MATTER

SO MUCH WRONG, SO LITTLE CARD-BOARD

