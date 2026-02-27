Then and Now: The 18 1/2 Minute Gap (1974) and the Missing Epstein Files (2026)

(transcript via ChatGPT)

JULIAN ZELIZER:

Welcome back to Then and Now. I’m Julian Zelizer of The Long View. And I’m Jonathan Alter, Old Goats.

Jon, I was thinking about the missing files that were reported on about the Epstein files. Supposedly DOJ has left certain files that are there. They have not released them. And it instantly, of course, as a historian, made me think back to the 18-and-a-half-minute erasure from the Nixon tapes in 1973 and ’74.

There was the discovery of the tapes during the hearings. These were White House recordings that came in the middle of the Watergate investigations. And the 18-and-a-half-minute erasure is a tape from June 20, 1972, a few days after the break-in happens. It instantly leads to intrigue about what was on that erasure and why investigators didn’t have access to it.

The added layer of the story is Nixon’s secretary, Rosemary Woods, says she accidentally erased it. She recreates how she did this in a famous photo op of the moment, where she’s awkwardly sitting. It’s called the “Rosemary stretch.” And it plays into the suspicion around everything about Nixon.

Obviously, this culminates with the Supreme Court deciding in July ’74 that the tapes had to be turned over to the investigation, and then soon after Nixon resigns. Although we still don’t know what was on that erasure. How do you see it? Is there a comparison to be made here?

Rose Mary Woods remonstrates how she might have erased the tapes (National Archives)

JONATHAN ALTER:

Yeah, there’s a strong comparison, because we’re moving into the cover-up phase of the Epstein scandal. There were four interviews by the FBI with a girl who was 13 at the time. She says that Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump raped her.

Now, three of those four interviews are missing from the Epstein files. And whether she’s telling the truth or not, the question of whether they’ve been forthcoming in complying with what is now a law requiring the Trump administration to turn over every document is very much an open question. And it’s not going to go away for Trump in the same way that the cover-up did not go away for Nixon.

We never knew for sure whether Nixon ordered the Watergate break-in. He was forced to resign because of the cover-up. And this was one of the more cinematic parts of it. Newsweek had a cover, a few years before I worked there, called “Rosemary’s Boo-Boo.” It was a famous picture, as you mentioned, of her stretching, trying to explain how she erased five minutes.

The other 13-and-a-half minutes were not even explained. But she tried to tell the grand jury that she was responsible for accidentally erasing this, and she became a national figure. I remember, as a teenager, being kind of obsessed with Watergate. Her brother, Joe Woods, was running for sheriff of Cook County, and he had an ad about abandoned cars.

Those Joe Woods ads would come on, and we would say, “Abandoned cars. Kids playing in them. Rats breeding in them. Vote for Joe Woods for Cook County Sheriff.” I mention this just to give you a sense of the level of obsession over Rosemary Woods and anybody related to her.

We’ve now almost completely forgotten about her. But these characters who are emerging in what I think is becoming a Trump cover-up, Kash Patel and Pam Bondi, I think both of them are likely to be impeached at this time next year by Democratic-controlled alternatives.

And just to add, the smoking gun tape that ultimately is revealed is different than the 18-and-a-half-minute gap. That tape is about obstruction, not about him directly ordering the break-in. So it gets to your point. It was the cover-up. It was the effort to stop the investigation. In many ways, that proved devastating to Nixon.

Anyway, great chatting, as always. I love looking back at history with each other. We’ll talk next week.