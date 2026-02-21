Then and Now: President Ford's State of the Union Address (1975) and President Trump's State of the Union Address (2026)

JULIAN ZELIZER: Welcome back, everyone, to Then and Now. I’m Julian Zelizer of The Long View.

JONATHAN ALTER: And I’m Jonathan Alter of Old Goats, looking a little scraggly because I’m on vacation.

JULIAN ZELIZER: Jon, the State of the Union is coming up for President Trump. I was thinking about other State of the Unions, and one I’m always interested in is President Ford, Gerald Ford, who in 1975, in the aftermath of Watergate, the pardon he issued for Nixon, and an economy suffering from inflation and unemployment, stagflation at the same time, gave the State of the Union address. He famously said, “I must say to you that the state of the union is not good.” He was very direct and frank in a way many presidents are not about what was happening. He offered some proposals, and it became an iconic moment for him. I was thinking about how that might contrast with what we’re going to hear from President Trump.

JONATHAN ALTER: First of all, Ford was correct. If you had close to double-digit unemployment and double-digit inflation, things were much worse economically in the mid-1970s than they are now. It was also an era where, especially right after Watergate, just four or five months after Nixon’s resignation, the American people wanted candor. They got it from Gerald Ford, and later from Jimmy Carter, who gave a famous speech in 1979 where he admitted to all the mistakes that he had made, as I explained in my biography.

Ford was quite similar to Carter, and they became good friends because they both had a different view of the responsibility of the presidency, which was to at least try to tell the truth to the American people and to summon our ability to get things done when we pull together.

The speech was very conciliatory. There were many friends in both parties in the audience, because Ford had been the minority leader of the House of Representatives before he was vice president and then president. Even though it was not that long after the country was deeply divided by the events of the ’60s and the early ’70s, there was a sense that everybody was on the same page.

At one point, when Ford was pushing his proposals, he hearkened back to the 1942 State of the Union, where Franklin Roosevelt had said, “We’re gonna build 60,000 new airplanes for World War II.” Sixty thousand. It was an unheard-of, big, hairy idea, and they did it, because when the country is united, anything is possible.

Contrast that to today. Next week Trump is going to tell one lie after another. He may be explaining why he started a war against Iran after having said that its nuclear capability was destroyed. I’m not sure what his explanation for going to war will be. He will be addressing his base, because he doesn’t believe it’s the responsibility of the president to be president of all the people. That’s the big contrast, and that’s why many Democrats are not even going to show up.

Truth, unity, and using government for good aims feel like another era.

JULIAN ZELIZER: That was Then and Now, and we’ll talk next week. Enjoy your vacation, Jon.

JONATHAN ALTER: Thanks, Julian. Bye-bye.

JULIAN ZELIZER: Bye-bye.