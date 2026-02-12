Then and Now: Jimmy Carter, Why Not the Best? (1975) and Gavin Newsom Young Man in a Hurry (2026)

JULIAN ZELIZER:

Welcome back, everyone. I’m Julian Zelizer at The Long View.

JONATHAN ALTER:

And I’m Jonathan Alter of Old Goats.

ZELIZER:

You know, I was following the news and saw that the California governor, Gavin Newsom, came out with a memoir — or campaign book, whatever we want to call it — this week. The title is Young Man in a Hurry. And instantly I thought of the run of classic political books that we both know — Jimmy Carter’s book, Why Not the Best?

It comes out in 1975, and then again as a paperback in 1976, and it became a way in which he defined how he presented himself. He really talked about his background — everything from learning the Bible to his encounter with Admiral Hyman Rickover, which is where the title comes from, who pressed him about being the best.

He talks about farming, he talks about running for governor, and he really gave people a look into his background. It comes out in ’75 with the religious press — which I’d forgotten — Broadman Press, and it’s re-released the next year in ’76. It’s a bestseller, and all of a sudden this guy who was joked about as “Jimmy Who,” someone no one knew when he was running, emerges, becomes the Democratic nominee, and obviously wins the presidency.

What do you make of that book when you look back at it now — especially in light of these new memoirs coming out?

ALTER:

Well, I don’t think Gavin Newsom has anywhere near as interesting a life story as Jimmy Carter.

Carter’s book was really fresh when it came out. It wasn’t just a guy scheming to get ahead politically — like Newsom, basically his whole career, with a lot of powerful friends. I mean, the Newsom family grew up with the Gettys. He really had a lot of help, and he’s honest about that in the book.

But Jimmy Carter had this extraordinary story and all these many skills. And it was also very confessional. I mean, he talked about how, when he was trying to get into the Naval Academy, he read that you couldn’t have a problem with urine retention. And so he worried about — as he wrote in the book — “the clinging drop.”

When I was writing my biography of Carter, I couldn’t believe he was writing about his urine in his campaign autobiography. He did sometimes give us TMI. That was a pattern with him.

But in terms of the titles, I think both of them are memorable — but problematic. Young Man in a Hurry is not necessarily the kind of person you want as president.

One of the charming things about Carter’s book is that he writes he wasn’t interested in being president when he was a kid. He wanted to get ahead in farming and business and do something about education in his community. He wasn’t gunning to be governor or president the way Newsom was.

But Carter played his own games with the book title. The incident with Admiral Rickover in the nuclear Navy was when Carter told Rickover where he stood in his college class, and Rickover asked him whether he’d done his best. Carter said, “Not always.” Rickover said, “Why not your best?”

That’s why my book is called His Very Best — because my argument is that for the rest of his life, Carter always did his very best at whatever he did. He was never on Miller Time, you know — this guy.

But when Carter’s book comes out, the title is not Why Not Your Best? It’s Why Not the Best? — which is a little like, “Hey, I’m the best.” Even his own son Jack thought it was kind of egotistical to call it that.

Still, it did help propel him. And like Barack Obama’s book about his father, it presented Carter as a different kind of presidential candidate. Unfortunately for Newsom, I’m not sure his book does the same.

ZELIZER:

That’s a very insightful look at how titles work — and how they convey something — especially in comparison with Carter himself.