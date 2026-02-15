Then and Now: AG John Mitchell (1969-1972) and AG Pam Bondi (2025-2026)

JULIAN ZELIZER:

Welcome back, everyone, to Then and Now. I’m Julian Zelizer of The Long View.

JONATHAN ALTER:

I’m Jonathan Alter of Old Goats.

JULIAN ZELIZER:

I was thinking this week, watching a bit of the hearings with Attorney General Pam Bondi, about another attorney general who often comes up on lists that aren’t very favorable. That’s John Mitchell, who was attorney general for President Richard Nixon from 1969 to 1972, before taking over a major role in Nixon’s reelection campaign.

Mitchell had been the manager of Nixon’s first campaign. As attorney general, he was involved in a number of very controversial decisions, including trying to stop the Pentagon Papers, wiretapping American citizens, going after political opponents, and targeting anti-war protesters and even civil rights protesters. He was a very controversial figure.

Things only got worse when he headed the Committee to Re-elect the President. He was indicted for his role in the Watergate cover-up and for perjury once the investigations unfolded. He ended up serving 19 months in prison and remains a symbol of what went wrong with the Department of Justice under Nixon, as well as a basis for the reforms that were put in place afterward and largely remained until President Trump took office.

So how do you think about the comparison between these two?

JONATHAN ALTER:

On the surface, they have absolutely nothing in common. Mitchell was a crook, but he was a serious person. He didn’t go up on Capitol Hill and insult people left and right.

He did do one thing that Pam Bondi has also done, which is lie his ass off. He eventually went to prison, in part for perjury, as you mentioned.

Mitchell is also remembered in the context of two very different women. One was Katharine Graham, my boss’s boss for many years at The Washington Post and Newsweek. Mitchell famously told Carl Bernstein, when he called to ask about a Watergate story, that Katie Graham was “going to get her tit caught in a fat ringer.”

He could talk that way, but not in public. That’s something that has really changed.

The other woman who comes to mind is his wife, Martha Mitchell. She was talking to reporters, especially Helen Thomas of UPI, telling them basically everything about Watergate as it was unfolding. Mitchell hired goons to literally pull her white phone out of the socket — in those days, there was a cord — to try to shut her up. He was unable to do so, and she played a big role in his demise.

I think the basic outlines of the story — corruption of the Department of Justice — do have real parallels. The question is when we get to rebuild the independence of the Department of Justice, which did take place under Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter after Mitchell went to prison.

JULIAN ZELIZER:

I think that’s right. Just to conclude, it’s also a reminder that when a president does not prioritize protecting the Department of Justice, its autonomy, and its prosecutorial independence, it can unravel very quickly and become a tool of the president rather than an institution that upholds the law for the nation.

Anyway, that’s Then and Now. Jon, thanks, and we’ll talk next week about whatever issues are in the news.

JONATHAN ALTER:

Bye-bye.

JULIAN ZELIZER:

Bye-bye.