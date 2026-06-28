OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Helen Nowlin's avatar
Helen Nowlin
2d

That is pretty much it. Iran had time to study the "Donald" and figured him out. Checkmate.

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
2dEdited

Thank you, Jonathan Alter, for this posting. (Your book bio, "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life." is, IMHO, a MUST read.)

I'm a paying subscriber to your homie-goat Professor Julian Zelizer's "The Long View".

Please forgive my "freeloading" of your "Old Goats with Jonathan Alter".

Per the first part of your posting ... Trump is, has always been, a moral hazard.

Per the second (video) part of of your posting ...

Vietnamese refugees have made profound contributions to the U.S. economy, driving fiscal surpluses, fueling international trade, and revitalizing local neighborhoods. Over the decades, these resilient immigrants and their descendants have demonstrated remarkable upward mobility, achieving strong household incomes and establishing thriving business hubs across the United States.

President Jimmy Carter’s administration played a pivotal humanitarian role in addressing the Southeast Asian refugee crisis following the Vietnam War. His key actions included:

Orders to the U.S. Navy: In 1978 and 1979, Carter ordered American ships, including the U.S. Seventh Fleet, to actively rescue Vietnamese "boat people" from perilous conditions at sea.

"I cannot let your people die": In July 1979, after meeting with advocates protesting outside the White House, Carter famously used this phrase and pledged to Vice President Walter Mondale that the administration would secure safe havens and accelerate the acceptance of Southeast Asian refugees.

The Refugee Act of 1980: Carter signed this landmark legislation, which standardized national immigration policies, aligned the U.S. definition of "refugee" with international law, and created a formal, streamlined resettlement program. The act raised annual refugee admission limits and led to the intake of hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Laotian refugees.

Orderly Departure Program (ODP): In 1979, the Carter administration worked alongside the UN to establish this program, offering a safe and legal pathway for Vietnamese citizens to emigrate without risking deadly land or sea routes.

Respectfully submitted,

Me

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