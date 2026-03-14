OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Annie Weeks's avatar
Annie Weeks
2d

Jonathan, this is a most remarkable column, especially the historical perspective on the CIA. It is amazing, but of course not surprising, how things become twisted and corrupted by personal failings and faulty thinking, not to mention incompetence. Thank you very much.

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Sher'
2d

Thank you. Best thing I have read in ages. Lay's it all out there.

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