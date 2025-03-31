With a tiny handful of exceptions, Republican politicians sold their souls to Donald Trump a long time ago. Now it’s the universities, the legal establishment, and the news media that are being subjected to Trump and Elon Musk’s extortion racket. The thuggery is moving so fast that even many liberal leaders are losing the moral courage they grew up thinking they possessed.

Like the American Revolution and the Civil War, the Trump Assault is more than an ordeal for the country; it’s a character test for every citizen. And the test is pass/fail. Did we try to do our small part to protect this fragile democracy? Yes or no. We’re all going to have to explain to our grandchildren whether we devoted at least a little bit of time to standing up to Trump — or just watched in horror from the sidelines.

Of course, we can’t rush to the barricades whenever Trump does something appalling. Not every battle is worth fighting, and not every retreat is an act of moral cowardice. It’s important to understand the predicament of those subjected to bullying and intimidation and to be realistic about the human costs of defiance. If Chuck Schumer hadn’t taken a bullet for the Democrats by averting a government shutdown, Elon Musk would have had the power to fire hundreds of thousands more civil servants.

So let’s distinguish between various forms of surrender to Trump, ranking them from least bad to most odious.

Many Americans believe they are simply too busy to go to a town meeting, write a letter to the editor, or just follow the news. Our civic education is so bad — and our media so fragmented — that we can forgive them for not caring more while still urging them to get into the fight. I don’t think, per Dante, that the average person should have a one-way ticket to the hottest place in hell because they maintained neutrality at a time of moral crisis. But they might consider obeying what the poet Yehuda Bauer calls the 11th Commandment: “Thou shalt not be a bystander.”

Moving up the scale of moral accountability, we get to leaders of institutions who capitulate to Trump when Trump has the better argument. Consider the settlement with Columbia University, which, in exchange for not losing $400 million in federal funding, agreed to:

Empower the college president (now interim president Claire Shipman, a former journalist) to expel students. Regulate the “time, place and manner” of protests (so agitators cannot disrupt a classroom or dorm with a bullhorn).

Ban masks, except for reasons of health or religion, because they intimidate and prevent accountability.

Strengthen measures to combat rising levels of anti-Semitism that, for months, made Jewish students feel unsafe, a state of affairs that never would have been tolerated if another group had been so treated.

Require the university to review and possibly remove heavily one-sided curricula about the Middle East that tell students what to think about the conflict, not teach them how to think.

It pains me to say it, but the Trump regime’s demands in this case are perfectly reasonable. In fact, they are almost precisely what an internal Columbia committee recommended last year. If Shipman’s two predecessors had immediately implemented the committee's sensible recommendations instead of fearing a vote of no-confidence from the pro-Palestinian faculty senate, Columbia wouldn’t be facing this crisis.

This is hardly the first time Washington has pressured American colleges and universities. President Truman established a loyalty oath program that extended to leftwing professors, and Presidents Obama and Biden used Title IX to force higher education to establish a process for dealing with sexual violence. But this is a worse intrusion into academic freedom, and appeasing Trump just encourages more extortion at Columbia and elsewhere. If Columbia had tapped its endowment for the $400 million (easier said than done for complicated reasons), Trump would have just upped his demands, as he is now doing with Harvard.

The best path for other universities is to immediately impose something like Columbia’s rules on campus protest and biased departments before Trump orders them to do so. That’s not anticipatory obedience — a dangerous response in other contexts — just good governance.

One of the most sinister acts of the last two months has been Trump’s attack on the law firms that have dared to challenge him or his supporters. Beyond retribution, Trump is trying to cripple lawsuits against him, which are often dependent on young corporate lawyers who help out on a pro bono basis. By extorting tens of millions of dollars in pro bono work for his causes, Trump is doing more than humiliating white-shoe law firms; he’s making sure they are conflicted out of trying to hold him accountable.

Unlike some colleges, these law firms had done absolutely nothing wrong, unless you think that having once employed even a single attorney (out of hundreds) who went on to investigate Trump makes you culpable. Trump’s executive order even tried to ban the targeted lawyers from entering federal buildings— a flatly unconstitutional power grab.

Settling under these circumstances sends a terrible message. Brad Karp, the supposedly liberal managing partner of Paul Weiss, argues that he had no choice; that corporate clients would have deserted the firm if he hadn’t bent the knee. Maybe so, but to say he had no choice is false. He could have sued, as some other prominent firms are doing. If his partners insisted on settling, he could have resigned and let someone with fewer scruples have his job. That would have been the honorable course and still left him with several million a year in compensation. If he had placed bedrock principles over cold cash, Karp wouldn’t have had to live with the sick feeling in the pit of his stomach that he had betrayed the firm’s founding ideals and his own.

I’m hoping Paul Weiss clients take their business elsewhere, perhaps to Wilmer Hale, Perkins Coie, Jenner and Block or other firms that are refusing to capitulate. And no law school students should seek employment at Paul Weiss, which with any luck will learn the hard way that doing the wrong thing leads to bad outcomes.

Let’s hope for the same fate for Skadden Arps. Musk, one of its old clients, attacked the firm on X for successfully representing a lowly election worker who was libeled by Dinesh D’Souza’s appalling documentary, 2000 Mules. In response, Skadden preemptively gave Trump’s side $100 million in pro bono work. If they think this anticipatory obedience is somehow better than bending to an executive order, they are oblivious to their own humiliation.

Capitulating when you’ve done nothing wrong is always the reprehensible approach — like advising a criminal defendant to confess to a murder you’re certain he did not commit with the hope that the police don’t torture him.

This disease has spread to the media, where Viacom CEO Shari Redstone is weighing whether to settle with Trump over the perfectly accurate editing of a 2024 60 Minutes story about Kamala Harris, a disastrous move that would open the floodgates to powerful people suing over entirely truthful stories. Redstone is apparently worried that ticking off Trump will lead the FCC he now controls to block Viacom’s sale to SkyDance Media, which is owned by Larry Ellison’s son, David.

Let’s hope CBS News employees are threatening to resign en masse if there’s a settlement, rendering the asset worthless to Ellison. The much-reduced news division is a small part of the overall entertainment deal, but it’s hardly ideal for the new owner to have the stinking carcass of a once-proud news organization on his books.

Trump is now trying to take over the Smithsonian. His executive order, writes Jill Lawrence, “is towering in its Stalinesque ambition to walk back history and whitewash America’s past.”

But I’m fairly sure he’ll fail on this one. When he does, historians will be harsh toward not just him and his flunkies but the weak men and women who chose to bend the knee to the would-be tyrant, a story of shame their grandchildren will not appreciate.