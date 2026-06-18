OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Joseph Vincent's avatar
Joseph Vincent
3dEdited

This is a brilliant conjecture on the upcoming course of events in the dying democracy of the United States of America. The crucial hope here is that emeritus officeholders will join to press the current Supreme Court to act in favor of well-established free voting principles. The need for such an historic intervention is now becoming clear and must not be dismissed.

The speculated outcome of the 2026 midterms in favor of Dems (House 228-207, Senate 52-48) would be a powerful statement in the recovery effort of American democracy.

Godspeed!

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Jim Copeland's avatar
Jim Copeland
3d

And none of it beyond belief. Jim

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