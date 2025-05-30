OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

William Lustig
5h

"far worse than the ABC News case, where George Stephanopoulos may have erred in calling what Trump did to E. Jean Carroll “rape” instead of “sexual abuse,” the term employed by the jury." I respectfully disagree. The judge, in his decision, said that the jury found "sexual abuse" due to New York's very narrow definition of "rape" but any normal person would describe Trump's actions as rape. If the judge thought it was rape, the Stephanopoulos cannot be said to have erred in following the judge's words.

Bob Kovitz
3h

A view from the past work in a newsroom:

I’m glad I worked in one before I became a government spokesperson. Short sentences will make it onto the newscast. Anything over 10 words—forget it—you’re at the editor’s mercy. Wish I could ask for millions for the times my interviews were edited.

