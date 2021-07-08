OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

JoAnne Vincent
Jul 8, 2021

Thanks Josh and Jon for upholding the notion that govt is, at bottom, a beneficial institution focused on the GENERAL good and not the welfare of corporations and politicians. The simple solutions outlined here remind me of the elegant ideas of the late physicist Richard Feynman.

