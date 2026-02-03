OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Scotty Greene
7h

These early comments("tone deaf", "no way", "go away") remind me of a wise maxim would be pastors and preachers learn in seminary about preaching to their flocks: unless you are making close to half of your congregation(sometimes ALL of it) uncomfortable, you're not doing your job.

Only three former Mayors(Andrew Johnson, Cleveland and Coolidge) have ever been elected president. Yet, as LBJ once said, next to the president of the United States, big city mayors have the hardest job in the country. Rahm Emanuel is a sharp, seasoned, even brilliant political tactician/strategist. He was, by many accounts, an innovative successful mayor of Chicago. Many of his observations and analysis here are spot on, and many of those understandably make many (of us) Democrats uncomfortable. Forgive me folks, but damn it we NEED that. Bring it on Rahm.

Whether a shrewd, political operator/tactician/strategist should be our next candidate to run for president is another matter. Color my mind, "open".

Sarah
8h

Rahm Emanuel is outdated, unnecessary and unwanted

