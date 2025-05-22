OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
12

Past and Presidency: The Big Ugly Bill

We ruminate on why the House bill is a stupid & cruel stinker, especially on Medicaid.
Jonathan Alter's avatar
Julian Zelizer's avatar
Jonathan Alter
and
Julian Zelizer
May 22, 2025
11
12
Share
Transcript
Get more from Jonathan Alter in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Jonathan Alter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture