OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Nancy Marzano's avatar
Nancy Marzano
3d

How about NO MORE MILITARY AID to Israel? They have nuclear weapons. Free health care. Free education. While we go down the toilet. Why can't some people admit that?

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Joseph Vincent's avatar
Joseph Vincent
3dEdited

It seems somewhat quaint to discuss geopolitics as if rational actors are in control. They are not.

As much as Leon Panetta's bona fides are unimpeachable, his arguments ignore just one indisputable, observable fact: Donald Trump is an irrational, insane megalomaniac who will destroy the earth if he is not removed from the brotherhood of global living human beings. He must be eliminated now!

Dr John Gartner, psychotherapist/author, founder of 'Duty to Warn', recently argued on The Dean Obeidallah Show (podcast) that Donald Trump is becoming increasingly more dangerous as his brain's frontal lobe deteriorates due to dementia. Gartner states, "I'm predicting that he will kill more people than Hitler."

Here is the link to the entire online conversation -

https://youtu.be/pSnsreaKlMo

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