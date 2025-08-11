Just Another Dopey Distraction Stunt

Under the D.C. Home Rule Act of 1973, President Trump has the authority to do what he announced today, just as he had the same authority on Jan. 6 and—shamefully— didn’t use it when the U.S. Capitol was under attack. But the law also clearly says that after 30 days, he needs an act of Congress to continue his takeover. He doesn’t have the votes for it (It requires 60 in the Senate), which means this whole incident—while disturbing to the citizens of Washington, D.C.—will soon be just another blip.

Trump has no authority to take over other cities and no desire to take over those with the highest crime rates—St. Louis, Memphis and New Orleans—because they are in red states. As I explain in the video, he’s way down in the polls and this and Coming Distractions won’t work.

