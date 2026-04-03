OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
3d

The next administration must recruit competent professionals and Jeh Johnson is the perfect example of a mentor to these future public sector leaders.

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Joseph Vincent's avatar
Joseph Vincent
2d

We support you, Jeh, and appreciate your No Kings Day exhortation from your hometown:

“The organization I once led, created to protect the American people and their homeland, is now a pariah -- consisting of armed, angry, masked men who patrol the streets of America and terrorize the people. Renee Good did not have to die; Alex Pretti did not have to die. But there will be no meaningful investigation, no accountability for their deaths. Your government wants you to forget them or write them off as the perpetrators of domestic terrorism. This is NOT the America you and I know."

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