Michael Alan Dover, PhD
Please go publicly to FB and LinkedIn and via your substack to circulate the essential update on the status of humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza, an interview by Jonathan Alter with Jonathan Dumont of the World Food Program: https://oldgoats.substack.com/p/hunger-in-gaza-the-facts

Mike Dover

Gretchen Smith
If reading about famine and starvation in Palestine makes you ill, just imagine what Gazans are facing - watching their children starve, risk being killed to grab what you can if you can, or see the food in the distance, sitting there, with no delivery trucks in sight. Israel, Hamas, the U.S. should be ashamed. Gretchen Smith

