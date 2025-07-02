OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Leigh Horne
1h

Beyond tragic. What this administration is doing to us is evil. Let me make the case: Most psychologists, psychiatrists and other licensed mental health professionals would, based on the evidence in the BBB as well as prior cuts to medical research and treatment facilities, that the proponents of these policies lack empathy for others, are selfish, self-interested and void of the constraints of a normal conscience. Making them psychopathic. They also seem, in some cases, to fit the bill for at least one other diagnosable character disorder: sadism. Sadism is not always sexual in nature as it famously was for the Marquis DeSade, after whom it was named, it applies to anyone who derives a sense of pleasure from the pain OR humiliation of others. In this case, the poor, the sick, the needy, the wounded, the elderly and those who care for them. Not to mention innocent children. What have we come to, America, that this should be the case? And what do we plan to do about it?

Gayle
1h

I’m a metastatic breast cancer patient, and for the last 25 years I’ve been getting an infusion every three weeks of a drug that wasn’t publicly approved when my cancer was first detected. Twenty five years ago I had cancer in my liver and brain and did not expect to see my children finish elementary school. I never, ever forget how cancer research saves lives. And I am enraged by the devastation this administration is causing.

