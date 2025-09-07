OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Joel Raven
3h

Unfortunately, Trump has essentially inured and inoculated the American public to his lying. It's almost as if it's expected of him, and his appointees have adopted the very same tactic, RFK, Jr. included. Unlike much of Trump's lying, at least leading up to our current environment, it was purely for Trump's personal benefit. That ship has now sailed, and the lies by his appointees, including and especially Kennedy, are far more harmful to Americans. He's playing fast and loose with Americans' health and even survival, and Trump thus far has turned a blind eye to it. The slippery slope is now an expressway to pandemic, epidemic, illness and potentially, even death, that has largely been eradicated. But I guess that Kennedy's being tanned and buffed is sufficient for too many Americans, and Trump himself, to overlook the danger he poses to Americans, including many who voted for him.

Don't Stop Me Now - TLawrence
4h

If we don't stop Kennedy now we will have more pandemics. Measles cases are increasing and children are dying. The Bird Flu is not contained, and birds travel great distances to settle down and infect others. These are facts, and no amount of suppressing the data will stop the facts. He is the most dangerous of all the Cabinet members, and that is a high mark to meet.

