OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith Raunig-Graham's avatar
Judith Raunig-Graham
4d

Coincidentally, while ruminating a bit last night before sleep the Conservation Core of the Great Depression came to mind. It occurred to me that climate change being one of our biggest -- if not the most important issue facing us -- why not have a year of service where young high school or college graduates worked on Climate Change mitigation.

One thought I had was that a group could tour various cities in the country attempting to convince developers to design buildings and complexes with roof gardens where trees are the norm.

Thank you for this enlightening article. Whether we have grandchildren or not we have a stake in the future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Connie Kohler's avatar
Connie Kohler
4d

Wow! This idea is so inspiring! If I was a much younger woman I'd be on that bandwagon asap! Back in the day I worked with Americorps and met lovely young people. I hope to hear more about this from Jonathan Alter and anyone else paying attention to this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jonathan Alter
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Alter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture