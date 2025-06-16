OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet S's avatar
Janet S
13h

I went to the same rally in Montclair, NJ. I had a similar reaction. It is dismaying to watch protesters carry profane and silly signs - I saw a sign that said "Deport convicted felons with bad comb-overs" - it took me a minute to read the handmade sign from a distance and the message wasn't obvious until I got close. When I passed the protester, I told her that the sign was stupid. I understand the frustration, but there are real and serious policies and actions to protest. I am worried that these types of slogans and personal assaults on Trump will actually trivialize the danger we are in.

I am so glad to hear many sources including this one advocate for non-violent action and engagement. I am old enough to remember the civil rights and then peace marches of the 1960s. They would not have succeeded without a non-violent policy. Yes, there were exceptions, but in the current era, any violence gets magnified by the 24/7 online media. Furthermore, I am happy to hear the 3.5% rule - meaning when 3.5% of the population shows up in the streets to protest government policies and actions, again without violence - governments will change.

When I returned from the rally, I learned about the targeted political assassination in Minnesota, my native state (though I live in New Jersey now). Where is Trump? No formal statement even by Monday (just a few words) - he was too busy getting ready to celebrate his birthday with his ridiculous parade! Is it because they are Democrats? Of course!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nona Faurnonce's avatar
Nona Faurnonce
16h

Oh, dear. I'm getting so tired of people talking about Los Angeles "violence" as if it were widespread and representative of our city. It's NOT. First of all, the amount of violence was small, actually. (Look it up.) There's just as much violence after many sports events all over the country and in Europe. In fact, violence after sports events used to be called "the British disease." Secondly, and most importantly, the only violence in Los Angeles has been late in the day/evening in downtown Los Angeles. On June 14th, there were anti-Trump protests held all over the Los Angeles Metro Area, including but not limited to, Burbank, Pasadena, Woodland Hills, Santa Clarita, Torrance, West L.A., and Glendale. There was NO VIOLENCE at any of those protests held outside downtown L.A. We saw lots of police patrolling, but no violence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Alter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture