As John McCain liked to say, “Sometimes it’s darkest just before it’s pitch black.”

On one level, last week felt awfully dark. A strongman president illegally ordered Marines onto the streets of an American city to provoke a confrontation, and, if he chooses, set the stage for martial law. A liberal U.S. senator was wrestled to the ground and manhandled by a Cabinet secretary’s security detail even after he clearly identified himself. A liberal state legislator and her husband were assassinated by a man likely inspired by the dangerous demagogue who sits in the Oval Office.

With seven-eighths of Donald Trump’s term to go, we’re still a long way from dawn. Trump is looking for any excuse to establish a police state here, and much of the rest of the world is giving up on this country. Already, the DOGE cuts to USAID have led to the deaths of 300,000 people, mostly children, from diarrhea, malnutrition, dehydration, and AIDS, according to a mathematical model at Boston University. And by slashing funding for scientific research, we’re en route to killing many more.

But there are also some hopeful signs we shouldn’t ignore. Note the stark contrast on June 14th between five million peaceful protesters and Trump’s lame military parade, with even MAGA cultists staying away from the glum birthday boy.

Let’s look at three areas where Trump is being checked:

Here Come Da Judges

Old goats may remember a recurring skit in Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In where Sammy Davis Jr., wearing a judicial wig, shouts, “Here come da judge!”

Well, nowadays judges are coming to the rescue, or at least trying to put their fingers in the dike, and not just the liberal ones. In February, U.S. district court judges ruled 53 percent against Trump. The number went to 74 percent in March and 76 percent in April. In May, Trump’s side lost a stunning 96 percent of the time, and June isn’t looking good for him so far. Judges just aren’t buying his lies and preposterous legal arguments.

I’m reluctant to identify judges by the party of the president who appointed them. That’s unfair to these jurists, most of whom strive for impartiality, and it contributes to yet more partisan polarization. But a rough party ID remains a useful frame for assessing how the good guys are fighting back. Overall, judges appointed by Democratic presidents have rejected Trump 80 percent of the time and those appointed by Republicans (including Trump) 72 percent of the time, with those numbers headed even higher.

The latter are standing up in ways that their brethren in Congress should learn from, even if they aren’t protected by life tenure. We owe these judges our thanks for their moral and physical courage.

Even the Supreme Court has done some good, democratic work that liberals tend to pocket rather than credit. Twice by 9-0 and once by 7-2, SCOTUS has ruled for due process. Now, you might say that doing otherwise would mean putting themselves out of business. Why be a judge if there’s no due process? But none of this was a given. Trump’s is slow-walking as usual — consider his refusal to implement the Supreme Court decision upholding the legislation that requires the sale of TikTok — but that isn’t as harmful as the open defiance that many feared a couple of months ago.

The Supreme Court will continue to disappoint us in certain cases. It will likely reverse an important New Deal decision that prevented the president from turning independent regulatory agencies into political pawns. That will validate some of the vandalism that Trump has already committed against the administrative state.

Even when they move the right way, the courts can only do so much without Congress. But history will record that in this country’s hour of need, most of the judicial branch held firm. That’s no small thing.

People Power

Many Americans are skeptical about the usefulness of marching in the streets. I used to agree. Earlier this year, I argued that Empty Chair Town Halls are a better way of providing accountability. Protests are too often about measuring crowd size and comparing it to other crowd sizes. And they too often descend into progressive virtue-signaling. I was concerned when I saw Mexican flags at the Los Angeles protests. This is no time for intersectionality. All the flags should be American. That’s the way to build a movement that lasts.

But then I saw the human waves of people. The crowds of anti-Trump protesters were so big (more than five million), widespread (in more than 2,000 locations), and overwhelmingly peaceful that they added up to the largest single day of protest in U.S. history. That record will likely be shattered the next time, and if even a fifth or a sixth of the protesters work in the midterms (it’s now easy to make calls to districts where you don’t live), the Republicans could be sucking wind.

The slogan “No Kings” has a simple and durable brilliance to it. Trump will be trying and failing to avoid that line for the rest of his presidency. And most local organizers understand that “No Kings” shouldn’t be diluted by other messages, however worthy. Some didn’t get the memo; I’m looking at you, Denver, where the main protest was sponsored by a pro-Palestinian group. L.A. still has too many knuckleheads in the crowd who think burning a Waymo or throwing rocks actually helps their cause. But by and large, most people learned to leave other causes for other days.

Impatient Americans — demanding immediate change — don’t always understand the superb long-term record of People Power. In 1970, only 20 percent of countries were democratic; today, nearly 50 percent are, which, despite recent slippage, remains close to an all-time high. The fall of communism is a partial explanation, but almost every nation that transitioned from autocracy or communism to some form of democracy — from Asia to South America to the “color revolutions” inside the former Soviet Union — did so on the strength of huge, non-violent protests.

The theories of non-violence developed by Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and others aren’t taught much anymore, as they were at the Highlander School and other workshops in the 1960s. They should be.

I went to a large “No Kings” rally in my town, Montclair, New Jersey. The crowd was impressively disciplined, thanks in part to good organizing by BlueWaveNJ and other sponsors. I did my part when I saw a young woman with a hand-written sign that said: “Off With His Head” on one side (the other side was tart but non-violent). I was politely critical — telling her that any kind of violent rhetoric (even if it’s from 1793 in France) plays right into Trump’s hands — and she politely agreed to think about whether that was the right message.

The “No Kings” marches were a terrific display of non-violent protest. If we continue to protest, Trump will continue to overreact. That’s how authoritarians get in trouble.

The Big Enchilada’s TACO Problem

During Watergate, John Ehrlichman, one of Richard Nixon’s henchmen, called Attorney General John Mitchell “the Big Enchilada.” Today, that’s not our pathetic excuse for an attorney general, Pam Bondi; it’s Trump himself. But how “Big” is he? Too many people assume he never backs down, just as Roy Cohn taught him. That is not how Trump rolls. While Cohn told Trump to never, ever admit error, tactical retreat has been part of his M.O. since his multiple bankruptcies in the 1990s.

Which brings us to TACO — Trump Always Chickens Out, the apt line of Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong. Trump doesn’t always chicken out, but he does it often when his actions (as opposed to his rhetoric) hurt someone he needs politically.

TACO was originally used to describe how Trump backed off his idiotic tariffs when the market tumbled. Now we’re seeing it with his decision to bow to the concerns of his agriculture secretary and his business buddies and no longer round up migrants from farms, restaurants, and hotels, where he set new indoor records for hypocrisy by employing scores of undocumented workers.

I guess that leaves gardeners, domestic workers, nannies, and orderlies to be ripped from their families and deported after many years in this country.

But Trump has a problem. He’s promised MAGA that he’ll implement mass deportations, and his man Steven Miller wants 3,000 arrests a day at Home Depot and other places where the people who do a lot of the real work of this country tend to gather.

Trump tried to cover his retreat with a hardline Truth Social post. It didn’t work. The issue he’s been demagoguing for years is about to bite him in the ass.

Remember: Courage is contagious.