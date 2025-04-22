Playback speed
Share post
Hey, TV, Don’t Bend the Knee!

Jonathan Alter
Apr 22, 2025
The producer of 60 Minutes and the Evening News resigned today because he wouldn’t apologize for an accurate story. Now his colleagues must stand up.

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter
Jonathan Alter
