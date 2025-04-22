Hey, TV, Don’t Bend the Knee!

Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterHey, TV, Don’t Bend the Knee!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript117Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterHey, TV, Don’t Bend the Knee!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1919Hey, TV, Don’t Bend the Knee!Jonathan AlterApr 22, 2025117Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterHey, TV, Don’t Bend the Knee!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1919ShareTranscriptThe producer of 60 Minutes and the Evening News resigned today because he wouldn’t apologize for an accurate story. Now his colleagues must stand up.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterHey, TV, Don’t Bend the Knee!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterSubscribeAuthorsJonathan AlterRecent PostsLive with Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerApr 18 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerHarvard Begins to Redeem ItselfApr 15 • Jonathan AlterThis Week in TrumpApr 7 • Jonathan Alter and Julian ZelizerWisconsin Watershed Will Shape MidtermsApr 2 • Jonathan AlterA Constitutional Crisis is Already UnderwayMar 20 • Jonathan AlterA Low Point for AmericaFeb 28 • Jonathan Alter
Share this post