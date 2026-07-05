OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
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JA:" when we have a demented president, a corrupted Supreme Court, and a Republican Party and corporate class full of craven knee-benders who have failed the character test of their generation"

Oh boy. What a summary. With which I agree. Tip of the hat to Mitch McConnell, Gym Jordan, Todd Blanche, and Donald Trump. Brought to you by the Citizens United ruling signed off by our very own Justice Roberts.

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JulieB's avatar
JulieB
3d

No like.

The damage in less than two years will take, conservatively, 10 years to turn around and [as you stated] we were never puufect

There is no end in site.

Tampa Bay's airport is being renamed for Trump and there's an eye on the cherry trees for a golf course on public land.

Remembering French class in middle school as we listened to JFK's inaugural address.. I have no more words.

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