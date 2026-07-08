Here’s her statement:

Amended transcript:

The word out of Maine is that Graham Platner is in the process of being forced out of the race. Even Bernie Sanders wants him gone. That’s great news for Democrats.

Republicans are claiming that Democrats are forming a circular firing squad. Wrong. Pretty much anybody that Democrats nominate will have a very good chance against Susan Collins, much better than Platner.

So the question is, who is it going to be?

Will it be a Maine politician? Or an exciting progressive outsider who doesn’t have political experience? The Maine Democratic Party will be inclined toward the former; politicians don’t like tapping outsiders for their club. But voters are very interested in the latter, which is why so many liked Platner.

I think Democrats there should try a brilliant outsider with three million Substack subscribers. When Maine’s party leaders meet this week or next, they should make a smart, bold choice and nominate Heather Cox Richardson for the U.S. Senate. Would she do it? We don’t know yet, but it’s worth asking.

Heather Cox Richardson

Hard to believe, but there’s plenty of time for Richardson to win. Campaigns in other countries often last only six to eight weeks. Kamala Harris did well and she had less time and the whole country to cover. If the party chooses Richardson, she’ll have the money and political support she’d need to run a strong campaign in a small state.

Now, as you likely know, Heather Cox Richardson is a whip-smart American historian, but also a very clear voice in criticizing Donald Trump and explaining what’s at stake in this election. She wouldn’t have any problem crushing Collins in a debate.

We’ve had intellectuals before in politics. Think New York Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a brilliant man. Or Illinois Sen. Paul Douglas, a University of Chicago economics professor whom old Mayor Daley was smart enough to back for the Senate in 1948. Wouldn’t it be great if we got a senator like that? That’s what Richardson could be.

Mario Cuomo was called the American Cicero. I’m writing a book now about Julius Caesar, and Cicero—senator, orator, historian—provided much of the intellectual heft necessary for the establishment of our own republic. Cuomo made politics stimulating. So would Richardson. And from watching her on TV, I think she’d be an effective candidate.

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There’s been talk of picking Jared Golden, a very good congressman who is not seeking reelection to the House. But a lot of Maine progressives would feel betrayed if Golden, who’s a little on the conservative side, were to get the nod. (I have no idea whether he’s even interested). Why risk having Platner voters stay home?

Richardson is progressive but also reasonable, and extremely well-informed on the problems facing her state. Picking her would be the kind of bold stroke that people no longer expect from Democrats. Do it.

(edited transcript)

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