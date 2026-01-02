OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean hanlon's avatar
Jean hanlon
1d

As ‘impending ? DOOM ?,as “AI” may be due to it’s regulating challenges, the WORLD still has to SURVIVE a madman on the loose…with a Congress unwilling to take NUCLEAR WEAPONS out of his grasping little orange hands! 🤨

Maybe the GOP has chosen to ignore the fact POTUS #47 is ‘insane’, but, this leaves the entire nation open to his ‘whims’…his criminal, vengeful, murderous acts which are becoming more despicable by the day.

America will not last much longer as a Democracy if Donald Trump is not dealt with…strongly and legally. ⚖️

BTW what do you think the most recent illegal use of “AI” was…eh Elon? Hmmmmmm 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynda Sutherland's avatar
Lynda Sutherland
7h

Thank you for your answer to my question. I find that it is helping me be focused on what can be done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Alter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture