“How do you think we are going to recover from all this stuff that Mr T has done? I know this is a broad question. If you could just break the tip of the iceberg, I would appreciate it.”

JON:

The only honest answer is that no one knows for sure. I tend to think we will recover faster and more completely than people now expect. But it depends hugely on what happens in 2026, 2028, and 2032. If the Democrats win those three elections, we can put this all in the rearview mirror — like a much worse McCarthy era — within a decade. But if Republicans carry those elections (the GOP winning the 2030 midterms would be survivable), we will be living in the shadow of Trump — or worse — for a generation. That’s why all of you have to be all-in on winning Congress this fall — which is within reach — and the presidency next time, not to mention extremely important local races. Run for Something is doing important candidate recruitment. It’s the younger Democrats — plus, I hope, some new-fangled post-Trump Republicans — who will power the recovery.

But it starts with the president. If he or she — I think the Democratic nominee will be a he — is a one-termer, we could be right back in the crapper in 2032. So we need a solid, pragmatic two-term Democratic president to restore the Republic. Our recovery will come in three stages:

Accountability That begins exactly a year from now, when the new Democratic House takes control. We’ll see a flurry of investigations and subpoenas, more if Democrats carry the Senate, too. Trump officials will resist the subpoenas, and we’ll have a big fight this year about that. But the process of renewal will have begun.

Reform Three years from now, in 2029, we will see a load of legislation — similar in spirit to what passed from 1974 to 1980 after Watergate. These bills will restore the independence of the Justice Department and other federal agencies (within the limits of what the Supreme Court will soon impose), finally fix the broken immigration system, restore American leadership on climate change, lock in for a decade funding for science and health, tax the wealthy at higher levels to pay for some of the fixes, replace the gutted USAID with a new, better agency, and strip Trump’s name — and those of his Confederate heroes — off of public buildings, to mention just a few of the necessary reforms. Not every Trump executive order should be reversed, and some of what he did — stay with me — should be imitated by a Democratic president. (For instance, Trump called in Big Pharma and told them they must charge the same lower drug prices at home as they charge abroad, or he would make their lives miserable.) Democrats can do that, too. Building back DEI as it was before would be a big mistake. Same with ending pressure on Europe to pay more for defense. But the to-do list for recovery is a long one. Fortunately, some smart people on the Hill and in the party are already working on a Democratic Project 2029. If you have specific ideas for reform, please send them here.

Vision American prestige in the world can never fully recover. But the postwar world was destined to come to an end at some point, anyway. The big challenge will be to rebuild our alliances so that Trump’s dangerous might-makes-right thinking is not the wave of the future. Our allies didn’t like us after Vietnam and Abu Ghraib, either, but some measure of trust can be restored when there’s new global leadership.

“It’s January 2029. Will a Democrat president issue executive orders on day one that rescind those issued over the previous four years? If so, does doing so pave the way for tit-for-tat each time there’s a change in party going forward?”

JON:

That’s an important follow-up to Lynda’s question. And it’s why the next president should rescind the bad EOs but keep the few good ones and explain why. Setting a bipartisan tone with some anti-Trump Republicans in his government would help.

“Jon, I thought what you wrote about Tatiana Schlossberg was sensitive and beautiful.”

JON:

Thanks, Bettylu. It’s strange: Some pieces take me many hours to write, but that one came out very quickly from my heart.

“What resolution do you see for Ukraine? And if I may ask one more, how confident are you that Dems can take back the House in 2026?”

JON:

Trump’s diplomacy is going nowhere, and he will soon lose interest. This will keep dragging on, but Ukraine now has enough money from Europe to last for another three years until there’s a new administration in Washington. Putin is much weaker than he seems, especially with global oil prices falling.

“Is AI a bigger threat to humanity than Donald Trump? I think so. Prove me wrong.”

JON:

Before I answer, I’m going to let an old friend of Old Goats weigh in:

“J esus F. Christ! There is no greater threat to humankind than a scrambled-egg, shit-for-brains, noodle-head pedophile who can initiate the nuclear apocalypse tomorrow morning if he feels cranky.”

“As malignant as he may be, the Donald is a temporary phenomenon (Ozymandias). AI will change the way we work (or don’t work) and make money (or don’t make money) forever. QED”

JON:

OK, so first of all, I didn’t like the tone of part of Joseph and Tom’s exchange, which I did not include here. It was a sign of how poisonous our dialogue has become.

My answer is that Joseph is right in the short term, and Tom is right in the medium and long-term, as I wrote in my Trump Boomerang/Ozymandias column. We need to start thinking beyond Trump to this new world being created before our eyes. Some of it is very exciting, especially for science, medicine, and productivity. Much of it is, indeed, malignant. If confronting Trump is the (pass/fail) character test of our generation, confronting the implications of AI and climate change is the test of every generation as far as the (artificial?) eye can see.

