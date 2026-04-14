OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

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Joseph Vincent's avatar
Joseph Vincent
1dEdited

"...no papal bull" 😂😂😂

But seriously, folks...

Yes, we must remain opposed to every single breath and evil twitch of the 'hideous' Trump regime.

I was raised as a Catholic long ago, and I've despised Donald Trump ever since his sick, self-important intrusion into the Central Park 5 fiasco in NYC in 1989. I've long been bewildered by Catholics' embrace of his despicable political incarnation. I hope they have now seen his manifest ugliness.

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Wendy Dury-Samson's avatar
Wendy Dury-Samson
21h

Very welcome news indeed. Thank you for the positive vibes. I have hope for the midterms.

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