Epstein is a Watergate/Lewinsky Level Scandal

This story will dog Trump until the end of his days.
Jonathan Alter
Nov 13, 2025

We don’t know yet whether the woman, or girl, with whom Donald Trump spent “hours at my house” was the only one. Probably not. We don’t know if they were just playing checkers. Probably not. We do now know that this scandal will not end for Donald Trump. It will bedevil him in one way or another till the end of his days. It will go in and out of the headlines. There might be weeks when you hear very little about it, and then, like a bad case of herpes, it’ll be back afflicting Trump. It’s hard to grasp history when it’s happening, but we now understand that the Epstein scandal will take its place with Teapot Dome, Watergate, and Lewinsky. as one of the great scandals in the history of the American presidency.

