OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
qwerty's avatar
qwerty
2d

If you 'decry' 'woke', or say both sides are violent, you're doing their job, in which case not sure what the point of all else is...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
1d

I guess that the perfect is the enemy of the good. I was appalled that Governor Cox labeled the Kirk shooting as 'political' before anything was discovered about the shooter. But it is good that he's now pointing out how toxic some social media has become in its role of stirring up and amplifying the rage felt by a whole host of mainly young men. Hooray for that, at least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Alter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture