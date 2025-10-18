OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Rhonda Silver
8h

My favorite was a sign that said, “There are no illegal people on stolen land.” (paraphrasing) I know that is not what this day was about at all. But it made me think about what I have been saying for a long time to those who call Israel colonizers and chant about Palestine being occupied. Anyone who lives here is living on land that was stolen, colonized, occupied. Pot/kettle.

Ted Faraone
9h

Love the pix, Jon. And a great note goes with them. Keep it up. It seems that "No Kings Day" would better be called "No Dictators Day" or "No Grifters Dan," but who am I to argue? Best, T.

