Have a look. This might spur your creativity for the next No Kings Day next year. None are about causes that might be important but are peripheral to No Kings because I saw no such posters about the Middle East or anything other than the message of our time. That’s what it will take to build a broad-based movement that won’t work right away, but will eventually move us back in the right direction.
My favorite was a sign that said, “There are no illegal people on stolen land.” (paraphrasing) I know that is not what this day was about at all. But it made me think about what I have been saying for a long time to those who call Israel colonizers and chant about Palestine being occupied. Anyone who lives here is living on land that was stolen, colonized, occupied. Pot/kettle.
Love the pix, Jon. And a great note goes with them. Keep it up. It seems that "No Kings Day" would better be called "No Dictators Day" or "No Grifters Dan," but who am I to argue? Best, T.