OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Litan's avatar
Robert Litan
3d

PS I hated that the only button to like your column is a heart. Because this ICE thing is the most cruel thing I have witnessed our country doing in my lifetime, and as you said, it makes the shameful internment of Japanese Americans during WW II look like a party (so this may be up there with among the most shameful things that America has done post Civil War, up there with abandoning Black Americans to Southern retribution after Reconstruction was ended

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judy CZUBATI's avatar
Judy CZUBATI
3d

ICE is just 2025 version of Hitler’s BROWNSHIRTS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Alter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture