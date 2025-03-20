A Constitutional Crisis is Already Underway

Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterA Constitutional Crisis is Already UnderwayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript95Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterA Constitutional Crisis is Already UnderwayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1125A Constitutional Crisis is Already UnderwayJonathan AlterMar 20, 202595Share this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterA Constitutional Crisis is Already UnderwayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1125ShareTranscriptTrump’s defiance of Judge Boasberg’s court order crossed a scary lineDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterA Constitutional Crisis is Already UnderwayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOLD GOATS with Jonathan AlterSubscribeAuthorsJonathan AlterRecent PostsA Low Point for AmericaFeb 28 • Jonathan Alter
Share this post